Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 245.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $57,585,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $296.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.05 and a 200-day moving average of $383.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

