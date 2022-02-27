15,306 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

