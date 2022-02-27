Colony Group LLC Acquires 281 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

SMG stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.59.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

