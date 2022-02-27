Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cintas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $377.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.44 and a 200-day moving average of $409.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

