Colony Group LLC Sells 443 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.