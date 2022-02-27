Colony Group LLC Raises Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DSGX shares. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.