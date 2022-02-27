Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 56,369 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17,910.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

DCPH opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $473.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCPH. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

