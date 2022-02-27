H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of HEES opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

HEES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 155,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 45,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

