Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $54.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $51.55.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

