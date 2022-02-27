MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

