Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

