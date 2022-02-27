Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Tennant also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS.

Tennant stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Tennant’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

