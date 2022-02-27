Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,842 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Astronics worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Astronics by 104,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ATRO opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.