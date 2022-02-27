Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 38,024 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 2,534.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,024 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 837.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3,216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 187,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after buying an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.04.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

