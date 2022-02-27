Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Position Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,438 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 526.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after buying an additional 1,886,827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 485,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -616.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $3,537,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,304,792 shares of company stock valued at $71,820,057. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

