Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 14,890 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Open Lending worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.