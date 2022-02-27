Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 471.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,709 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $104.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $104.55 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

