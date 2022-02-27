Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.59.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

