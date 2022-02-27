LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by JP Morgan Cazenove

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. JP Morgan Cazenove’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

