12,744 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCV opened at $66.97 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $71.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.