S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $478.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $478.75.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $380.89 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $325.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.26. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.