Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $88.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,817 shares of company stock worth $17,296,456 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 14.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after buying an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 35.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

