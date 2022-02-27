Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 76,255 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,368. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

