Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 76,255 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,368 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

