The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $32,741,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

