WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

