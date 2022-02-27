BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 2,108.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXC opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $849.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.92.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on BXC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

