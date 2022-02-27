WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $87.35 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.92.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

