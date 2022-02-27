AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

