Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.43 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

