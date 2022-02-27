Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Announces Earnings Results

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

KURA opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

