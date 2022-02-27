COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Issues Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $570.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.64.

CMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $4,781,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 828.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 63,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

