Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price at $61.83

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

