Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $53.70

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after acquiring an additional 719,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 160,173 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

