Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.
Shares of ZEUS opened at $27.86 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $308.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.
Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
