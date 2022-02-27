GXChain Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $104.86 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000228 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,820,151 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

