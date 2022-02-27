Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Hits $302.52 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $302.52 or 0.00775490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $102,856.53 and $1,536.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00037237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00110901 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

