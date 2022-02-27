Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

SHW opened at $267.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.39 and its 200 day moving average is $308.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.