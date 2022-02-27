Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.65% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

