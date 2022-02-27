Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 464.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

BATS FBCG opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

