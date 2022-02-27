Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Mosaic stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

