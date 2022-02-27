AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 164.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of AtriCure worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 718.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 43,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

