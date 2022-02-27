Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

NYSE ECL opened at $180.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

