Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.