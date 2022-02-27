Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $324.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

