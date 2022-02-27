BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,558 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $519,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $7,078,273.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares valued at $8,548,476. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.50.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

