Atria Investments LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,616 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,005,000 after purchasing an additional 295,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,585,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

