Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 540 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $654.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $668.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $446.19 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

