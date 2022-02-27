Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $100,873,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $56,879,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $46,523,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $191.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

