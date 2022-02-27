Joseph Adamo Sells 645 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $12,758.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GNK opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

